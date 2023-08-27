Browns WR and return specialist Jakeem Grant out for season with ruptured patella tendon

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns got some devastating news on Sunday following injuries to several players—one of which will impact the entire season.

Wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was injured in the first play of Saturday's final preseason matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Grant was making his debut after recovering from a season-ending torn Achilles last training camp.

Grant was carted off the field in an air cast after the play and feared to have broken his patella, or kneecap.

An MRI on Sunday confirmed Grant suffered a torn patella tendon, which will end his season, a league source confirmed.

The unfortunate news was more disappointing after all of the work Grant put in to return to the field after his Achilles injury.

