Browns WR Cedric Tillman leaves game against Lions with hamstring injury

DETROIT — The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with a number of injuries on offense, and on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, saw another player sidelined with an ailment.

In the first half of Sunday's game against the Lions, wide receiver Cedric Tillman left the field and went into the medical tent for evaluation.

Before the half, the Browns ruled Tillman out for the remainder of the game, listing it as a hamstring injury.

Prior to the injury, Tillman recorded one reception for six yards.