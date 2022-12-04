Browns WR David Bell questionable to return to Texans game with hand injury

HOUSTON — Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver David Bell left the field Sunday in the game against the Houston Texans with an injury and is currently being evaluated.

Bell left the field early in the first quarter, heading back to the locker room to be evaluated for an apparent injury.

A short time later, Bell was listed as questionable to return with a hand injury.

Demetric Felton Jr. was called in to replace Bell.

The receiver had been targeted one time by quarterback Deshaun Watson but was unable to make the reception.

