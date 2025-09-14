Browns WR DeAndre Carter ruled out after being evaluted for concussion in game against Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns, in their second-straight divisional game to start the season, hit the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for Sunday's game against the Ravens, and early into the game saw a key special teams player sidelined.

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who serves as the Browns' punt returner, was sidelined to be evaluated for a concussion after the opening drive.

As the Browns awaited results on Carter, the team turned to rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond to field punts.

At the start of the second quarter, the Browns officially downgraded Carter to out for the remainder of the game.