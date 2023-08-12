Watch Now
Browns WR Elijah Moore leaves field in first quarter after visit to medical tent

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore runs against the Washington Commanders during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 9:22 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 21:22:26-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore left the field Friday night in the first quarter of the preseason game against the Washington Commanders after a visit to the medical tent.

Moore headed into the medical tent and, after a quick evaluation, went back to the locker room with medical staff.

It is not clear what Moore's injury is, but with the starters only playing a couple of series in the game, his night will presumably be over regardless.

Before leaving the field, Moore had been key in the Browns' opening drive, catching the first pass of the night from quarterback Deshaun Watson for a six-yard gain and rushing out of the backfield for a gain of 18.

