Browns WR Jarvis Landry makes NFL Top 100 list for 6th consecutive year

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the thirteenth day of training camp on August 12, 2021.
Posted at 6:55 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 18:55:56-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry keeps his streak alive after being named to this year’s NFL Top 100 list during a reveal on NFL Network.

Ranked at No. 94, Landry made the list for the sixth consecutive year.

Each year, NFL Network names the top 100 players in the league as voted on by the players themselves.

Last year, Landry was ranked No. 61 on the list, dropping this year to his lowest position on the list since being ranked No. 98 in 2016, but still making the cut.

The Top 100 players will be revealed over three consecutive weekends on NFL Network. Players ranked No. 100-41 will be revealed throughout Sunday's show, No. 40-11 the following weekend and the top 10 players revealed on Aug. 28.

The Top 100 Players of 2021 Episode Schedule

Sunday, August 15 No. 100-41 - 4 p.m.

August 22: No. 40-11 - 4 p.m.

August 28: No. 10-1 - 4 p.m.

August 28: Reaction Show - 4 p.m.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)