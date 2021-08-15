Browns WR Jarvis Landry makes NFL Top 100 list for 6th consecutive year

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry keeps his streak alive after being named to this year’s NFL Top 100 list during a reveal on NFL Network.

Ranked at No. 94, Landry made the list for the sixth consecutive year.

Each year, NFL Network names the top 100 players in the league as voted on by the players themselves.

Last year, Landry was ranked No. 61 on the list, dropping this year to his lowest position on the list since being ranked No. 98 in 2016, but still making the cut.

The Top 100 players will be revealed over three consecutive weekends on NFL Network. Players ranked No. 100-41 will be revealed throughout Sunday's show, No. 40-11 the following weekend and the top 10 players revealed on Aug. 28.

The Top 100 Players of 2021 Episode Schedule

Sunday, August 15 No. 100-41 - 4 p.m.

August 22: No. 40-11 - 4 p.m.

August 28: No. 10-1 - 4 p.m.

August 28: Reaction Show - 4 p.m.

