Browns WR Jerry Jeudy notches first career 1,000-yard season

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
CLEVELAND — In his first four seasons in the NFL, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had never been able to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a single year. He came close in 2022 with the Broncos, notching 972 total receiving yards that year, falling just short before the year was up.

In his debut season with the Cleveland Browns, Jeudy finally overcame that hurdle—surpassing 1,000 total yards in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Jeudy entered Sunday's game with 944 total yards on the season, needing just 46 yards to reach the milestone.

In the third quarter, Jeudy had two big back-to-back receptions, a 10-yard catch and a 20-yard catch. Those plays took him over the top and sealed his first-ever 1,000+ yard season.

Jeudy has found a surge of success in the back half of the Browns season. Since Jameis Winston took over at quarterback, Jeudy has thrived in the offense. He recently had a career game against his former team when the Browns played the Broncos in Denver.

The Browns' season has been nothing short of disappointing, but Jeudy has shown the trade for him has loads of potential heading into his second year with the team in 2025.

