Browns WR KC Concepcion earns 2026 Maurice Bassett Award for 'most outstanding rookie in training camp'

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion could be seen in any given training camp practice creating separation, making leaping catches and coming down in contested situations with the ball in hand. His performance this summer earned him the 2026 Maurice Bassett Award.

Created in 1985 in honor of running back Maurice Bassett, who played for the Browns from 1954-56, the award is given annually to the Browns' most outstanding rookie in training camp.

Local media vote on the players they think had the most standout training camp, and a winner is announced shortly after.

Concepcion said he was honored to receive the award, but he has more to do.

"Yeah, that award, it feels amazing. Just letting me know what I am doing in camp, it hasn't gone unnoticed. I appreciate the award, but I got to do the same thing or even more whenever it comes to the season," Concepcion said.

As he continues working to translate his impressive training camp to the regular season, he believes his confidence will be what shows up most throughout his rookie campaign.

"I would just say I'm most proud of how I handled it. Playing and learning all of the different wide receiver positions. As a rookie, it is tough, but I felt like the confidence that I had built up in camp, with making plays, with being in the right spots, I would say that the confidence part leading into Week 1 will most definitely show," Concepcion said.