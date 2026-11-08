Browns WR KC Concepcion gets first career touchdown against Saints

NEW ORLEANS — As the Browns continued their offensive struggle of a game against the New Orleans Saints, a connection between Shedeur Sanders and KC Concepcion gave Cleveland a late-game lead and marked a major milestone for the rookie wide receiver.

After the Saints took a 9-6 lead over the Browns with just over five minutes to play, Cleveland took over possession and knew they needed to score. It didn't take them long to achieve that goal.

On the first play of the drive, Sanders went deep, hitting Concepcion in stride for a 64-yard touchdown pass, with Concepcion able to outrun defenders to take it into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

The play wasn't just the first touchdown of the day; it was the first touchdown of Concepcion's career.

KC FIRST TOUCHDOWN ON A 64 YARD PLAY #CLEvsNO on CBS https://t.co/p4CPhjtQPA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2026

Perhaps making the play even more impressive was the fact that Concepcion had previously left the game with an injury.

Concepcion left the game near the end of the third quarter, being helped off the field by trainers. As Concepcion was running a route, he appeared to sustain a leg injury as he began to limp and then dropped to the ground. Trainers came out to the field to observe Concepcion, who was able to limp off the field with the help of trainers. He was quickly back on the sideline, looking to get back in the game, and did so in a big way.

The connection between Sanders and Concepcion gave the Browns a late-game lead, making it 13-9 with minutes to play. That lead didn't last long, with the Saints scoring a touchdown near the end of the fourth quarter, but a 51-yard field goal from Andre WSzmyt gave the Browns another opportunity at a win as the game went into overtime.