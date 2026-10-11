Browns WR KC Concepcion ruled out of game after head injury caused by Minkah Fitzpatrick

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets kicked off their Week 5 matchup Sunday afternoon and quickly into the game, the Browns took some lumps, seeing two players leave the field, including rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion.

In the first quarter, Concepcion was looking to be a big part of the offense, but before he could, he was on the receiving end of some questionable play buy the Jets defense.

Browns News Browns ride 3-game win streak into matchup with struggling Jets Associated Press

On one play, Concepcion had the ball and Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was flagged for ripping Concepcion's facemask and pulling his helmet clean off his head.

The penalty was perhaps an indicator of how Fitzpatrick was going to continue playing, because one play later, Fitzpatrick was flagged again, this time for a personal foul.

As Concepcion went to make a catch, Fitzpatrick led with his helmet, hitting Concepcion in the head and knocking him to the ground. It appeared as though Concepcion may have lost consciousness, as he remained down and still on the field. Trainers came out to check on him and, thankfully, were able to help him up and Concepcion walked off the field and into the locker room under his own power.

Watch related coverage: Get to know Browns CB Toriano Pride Jr.

Next Man Up: Get to know Browns CB Toriano Pride Jr.

The Browns quickly ruled out Concepcion for the remainder of the game with a head injury.

Before Concepcion's injury, the Browns' offensive line also took a hit.

Right tackle Tytus Howard remained down on the field after a play early in the first quarter. Trainers took the field to observe him.

Howard left the field and the Browns sent out Dawand Jones to take over at right tackle.

A short time later, Howard was able to return to the game.