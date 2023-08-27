Browns WR Marquise Goodwin taken off injured list after dealing with blood clots

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns had some devastating news in the receivers room after learning Jakeem Grant will miss the season with a ruptured patella—but that was followed with a bit of good news.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been taken off the non-football injury list and will soon start the process of returning to action.

Goodwin, who the Browns officially signed in free agency back in April, had experienced discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during OTAs and minicamps at the training facility in Berea.

A check-up revealed the cause to be blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Over his career, Goodwin, who is 32 years old, has played in 102 games, recording 187 catches for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The receiver shined in spring training despite the health complications, showing off his speediness and pass-catching abilities in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s with quarterback Deshaun Watson. He also brought fiery energy to practice each day, which served to motivate his teammates on both sides of the ball.

Despite not being able to participate in football activity, Goodwin has remained a major part of the team, interacting with teammates on the sidelines and remaining with the team through travel.

Goodwin will gear up to make his way back to the field and hopefully provide a positive impact on the offense as the regular season approaches.

