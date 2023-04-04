Browns WR Michael Woods II feared to have torn Achilles during offseason workout

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are waiting for further information after wide receiver Michael Woods II suffered an offseason injury while working out in Texas, but the initial fear is that he has a torn Achilles tendon, a league source confirmed.

Woods was working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas when he suffered the injury.

Team doctors have not evaluated Woods yet to confirm the severity, but a torn Achilles would likely see the second-year receiver miss the season.

Last year as a rookie, Woods played in 10 games, recording five catches for 45 yards. Woods was sidelined occasionally last season with a hamstring injury.

The Browns will wait for further medical evaluation on Woods, but the initial outlook isn't positive.

Meanwhile, activities at the Browns' facilities are soon to ramp up with offseason workouts in Berea able to begin on April 17.

