Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. excused from practice day after social media debacle

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from Wednesday's practice, a day after a social media debacle with Beckham and Baker Mayfield in the center of it all.

Beckham was listed on the team's pre-practice injury report, listed as out with a "shoulder/non-injury related personal matter."

On Monday, Beckham's dad took to Instagram, sharing an 11-minute compilation video of moments his son appeared to be open but wasn't passed to by Baker Mayfield. Beckham's dad was also active in the comments, agreeing with some speculation that Mayfield was intentionally missing Odell Beckham Jr.

Hours after Beckham's dad posted on Instagram and social media was buzzing with opinions, NBA superstar LeBron James weighed in on it, as did Damian Lillard and Dez Bryant, among others.

The rumblings came two days after a Browns loss to the Steelers that saw Beckham get just two targets. His one reception for six yards marked a career-low for the wide receiver.

Before practice Wednesday morning, offensive lineman Blake Hance and running back Nick Chubb spoke to the media, and when asked about how the morning was, both said it was a "pretty normal Wednesday" and business as usual as the team prepares to take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday on the road.

But excusing one of your star wide receivers from practice following a drama-filled day on social media with his family involving his use on the team is far from a normal day.

In addition to Beckham (shoulder/non-injury related personal matter), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, knee), right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle), saftey John Johnson III (neck), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) are also being held out of practice Tuesday.

