Browns WR Rashard Higgins ruled out for remainder of Bengals game with illness

Kirk Irwin/AP
FILE: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Rashard Higgins
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 15:07:57-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins left the final game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals and was ruled out for the remainder of what could have been his last game playing for Cleveland.

Higgins was announced out at the start of the third quarter. He was said to have an illness and the team said he would not return.

During the final game, Higgins did not have a reception or target.

The fan-favorite signed a one-year contract with the Browns in March after weeks of expressing his desire to remain in Cleveland.

This season, Higgins was a surprise inactive for the Sunday Night Football game against the Ravens in Week 12, with head coach Kevin Stefanski saying that the decision to hold him out that game came down to special teams needs.

Higgins has been targeted 47 times this season, catching 24 of those passes for 275 yards and a touchdown.

During his tenure in Cleveland, Higgins has shown chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield but has had difficulty seeing the field in both Freddie Kitchen and Stefanksi's offenses.

With his contract up, it's uncertain whether he can come to terms with another deal to keep him in Cleveland, which means Sunday could have potentially been the last time fans see Hollywood in orange and brown.

