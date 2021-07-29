Watch
Browns WR Rashard Higgins won't practice after rolling ankle at training camp

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of training camp on July 28, 2021.
Rashard Higgins
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 14:19:51-04

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins won't practice Thursday after rolling his ankle on the first day of training camp, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski said Higgins rolled his ankle Wednesday but said he "should be fine."

On Wednesday, Stefanski said linebacker Tony Fields II would miss some practice with a foot injury, and that continues into Thursday.

Other players who miss practice or are limited at practice will do so in accordance to their rehabilitation schedule.

Cornerback Greedy Williams, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury since last year's training camp, walked off the fields with a trainer during Wednesday's practice, but Stefanski said he's "good to go" on Thursday.

