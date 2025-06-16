BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns may be on break following their minicamp session last week, the team now gearing up for training camp later this summer, but the organization still found a way to put the fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to good use, hosting one of several of their youth football camps on Monday.

"We had about 200 athletes out here at CrossCountry Mortgage campus competing in skills and drills, relay races, competitions, and flag games," said Browns manager of youth football Hannah Lee.

Monday's introductory session hosted elementary school-aged kids in first to fifth grade at the Browns youth camp, teaching them football fundamentals and having them compete in flag football games

But while the kids certainly had plenty of fun on the football fields, the highlight of the day for many of the kids was likely getting to meet the players, as the Browns' rookie class joined in for the youth camp.

Browns youth camps kick off at practice fields in Berea with appearance from rookie class

"I think it's exciting because I remember I was once in their shoes. You look up to people at this level and for me to finally be here, it's super exciting to give them knowledge and things I've learned along the way," said rookie running back Quinshon Judkins

From Judkins and fellow running back Dylan Sampson, to quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, to top picks Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, and everybody in between, the field was full of the Browns' newest players, helping the next generation of youth athletes.

"Everything that we teach them as far as competitiveness, the knowledge that we give them, also that we still have their back, we're involved in the community, and just we want them to win regardless," Judkins said.

The rookies helped run drills and coach the flag football games. There were a lot of laughs and sweet moments throughout the day of camp, and while the kids get to take lessons from the football field home with them, they also get to take home lasting memories.

Other great moments from the #Browns youth camp today:



Dillon Gabriel and Carson Schwesinger got SUPER into the game, Adin Huntington hyped up the kids, Mason Graham got recognition for his highlights vs Ohio State and a swarm of kids went wild for a Quinshon Judkins autograph. pic.twitter.com/Vbk10CxaWM — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 16, 2025

Throughout the next few days and into next week, the Browns will continue hosting kids with tickets to the youth camps. The organization is holding another camp in Columbus in the coming days as well. To learn more about the Cleveland Browns Youth Football Camps, click here.

