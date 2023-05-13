Buckeyes to Browns: Luke Wypler, Dawand Jones excited to continue football careers in Ohio

BEREA, Ohio — For years there's been a perception within the fan base that the Browns just don't draft players from the Ohio State Buckeyes. It's something that Ohio State players have even talked about.

This year, however, general manager Andrew Berry and his front office made it clear they do—drafting two players from the Buckeyes—offensive tackle Dawand Jones and center Luke Wypler—and signing two more as undrafted free agents—defensive backs Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister.

While they aren't Northeast Ohio natives, this state has become a home for them over the years they played for Ohio State. Wypler said it felt like it was meant to be.

"I've been telling people this great state just didn't want to give me up yet. So I'm really happy to be here and still be here, so can't complain," he said.

Wypler, originally from right outside of New York City, spent three seasons in Columbus. For him, his favorite part of Ohio has been the lack of New York traffic.

"I got really used to 15 miles being 15 minutes. Growing up, being right outside New York City, three miles usually may take an hour, if you're lucky," Wypler said. "It took me a little while to kind of change the way I thought about rush hour. So just those little things I got really used to and I love about Ohio."

The center's family was thrilled to see Wypler land in Cleveland, and it was even a few hours closer to New Jersey where they're located. Keeping his roots in Ohio allows the family to keep planning which games they'll be able to come out and support Wypler at this season.

But his extended family—the scarlet and gray fanbase—may be more excited. A large crossover of Buckeye and Browns fans now get to watch the offensive lineman they cheered for over three seasons in Columbus earn a spot on their NFL team in Cleveland.

"I already felt a lot of love coming from those Buckeye-Browns fans, especially when I've been out in Columbus the last couple of weeks after the draft. Everyone just coming up saying congratulations," Wypler said. "I already knew that the Buckeye fan base, how big it is, and now seeing how big the Browns fan base is, it's just one great program to another."

Wypler isn't alone in his love for Ohio.

Jones, the Browns' new 6-feet-8-inch, 375-pound tackle, has been drawn to Northeast Ohio for years. In fact, before he went a bit south to play football for the Buckeyes, he nearly played basketball in this area.

"I almost went to Kent State. Coach [Rob Senderoff], he really wanted me bad. It came to last week and he said, 'Either you're going to commit or I've got to snatch your offer.' I told him, 'You're going to have to snatch it. I just want to take this chance on football.'"

It wasn't just Kent State that Jones visited and nearly attended—he also visited Cleveland State, scouted out by their basketball program.

In the end, all worked out and Jones ended up in Ohio anyway, playing a different sport in a city further south. Still, getting to remain in the state he made a home in college was something Jones is grateful for and almost couldn't believe when he got the call on draft day.

"Surreal. Got the call and I'd seen a 216 number. I said, 'I know where I'm going.' And so it was cool to just tell my buddy, 'You see the 216 number,' and it was just cool to tell them I'm going to the Browns," Jones said.

Jones and Wypler, as well as Hickman and McCalister, join cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai as Buckeyes turned Browns. It's a growing squad with familiar ties—and it's a trend they're looking to continue by impressing on the field.

"We're just excited to be together. It's just that familiarity. We all have our brotherhood that we've had for years. Now, playing two years together, coming here," Wypler said.

Prompted by the response 'A scarlet and gray takeover,' Wypler laughed and said "Yeah seriously, a hostile takeover."

The new Browns, former Buckeyes, are looking forward to proving themselves on the field during rookie minicamp, OTAs, and into training camp, hoping to make the fans of orange and brown just as happy as when they were playing in Columbus.

"Ohio just goes hard. You know, they love football," Jones said.

