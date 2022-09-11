Cade York gives Browns first season opener win in 18-years with victory over Baker Mayfield-led Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cleveland Browns are 1-0 to start the season for the first time since 2004, breaking an 18-year season opener win drought with a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers inside Bank of America Stadium—thanks to a game-wining field goal from rookie kicker Cade York, who shined in his regular season debut.

After Panthers new quarterback Baker Mayfield helped lead Carolina down the field and into the end zone for a late-game one-point lead, the Browns had just 1:13 on the clock with no timeouts left. It was a battle. A roughing the passer call and two solid receptions from Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones gave the Browns the field position to bring out York, but it was still a big ask.

From 58-yards out, York was set to try for his longest career field goal. He had made three already, one from 26-yards out, the second from 34-yards out and another from 36 yards out. This time there was much more on the line—a longer attempt and the game on the line with just seconds on the clock.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski came into the drive with the right idea.

“I told the offense before the drive, I said, ‘Let’s get to the 40.’ That was our goal," Stefanski recalled after the game. And that's what they did.

The 58-yard attempt from York was good, right down the middle and probably could have been good from near 70. It was a kick that even-keeled York found himself excited about.

"In those situations, I just get real locked in and it's just tunnel vision so I don't really remember everything about it but it felt good," York said. After he made the kick, that's when he could really realize the situation he was in. "I remember hitting it, realizing it was going in, stopped watching it."

After that, York's teammates rushed the field and York allowed himself to get in on the moment.

"I usually say I don't celebrate kicks but that one was a little bit different," York said. "A fist pump maybe somewhere in there, a lots of yelling, my shoulder's a little sore so I don't know what I did there."

York won't see the fans' reactions on social media because he's not on it—but there was a collective surge of excitement for the game-winner. That was reflected by his teammates as well.

😏 — James Hudson III ™ (@Cinco_Cinco3) September 11, 2022

"The kicker of, hopefully, our future. That was a hell of a kick. Big-time momentum swing," defensive end Myles Garrett said. "I know we still had to cap it off, but game winners don't come around for kickers very often. Him to do it as a rookie, that's big for him and his confidence going forward and it's big for us as a team."

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett also raved about York's feat.

"Hats off to him. it's unbelievable. His first game, first NFL game, it was special. I hope he cherishes this moment. I know he will. Looking forward to more of them," Brissett said.

It was big for a team, which in addition to York's incredible kick, provided other factors for the win.

One was the offensive effort from running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt—showing off the Browns one-two backfield punch.

In the first play the Browns possessed the ball, Chubb got the handoff and turned it into a first down. The second play featured Hunt and Chubb on the field at the same time. Throughout the game the chains were moved often thanks to the two backs making big plays, shedding tackles and finding gaps in the line.

Chubb's efforts were often to get the team downfield, while Hunt was the end zone magnet, finding it twice in the first half—once with a The duo showed the threat that they bring to the field week in and week out.

“Those guys compete like crazy. We’re lucky to have two guys, we’ve got 1A and 1B and they just battle and they just fight for each other and they can do it all and sometimes they're out there together, sometimes they’re not but I just thought they fought like crazy,” Stefanski said.

Chubb ended the game with 141 yards on 22 carries. Hunt notched 46 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown, in addition to his four receptions for 24 yards and the second touchdown.

The two set up the offense, which at times was a little shaky, but ultimately pulled out the win. On defense, aside from two disastrous blown coverages, things were explosive.

"Great outside of that long one, the one that we had running somebody late on the field. So it's just, it's disappointing, but I thought really played the run well. Had the one takeaway, would have loved to have gotten the other one, but all in all, really proud of how they fought," Stefanski said. "Defensively, we were outstanding minus just a couple plays, that’s on us. And that’s my responsibility."

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods' defense was on full display early Sunday afternoon. His offseason push and an "Alpha Dawg" competition to have his players emphasize takeaways and big plays appeared to translate to the field right away. In the first play of the game, as Mayfield had the ball for the first time, the Browns defense made a statement early.

And besides the two blown coverages, still showed up big—especially Garrett, who will now add another name to his quarterback graveyard Halloween decoration that boasts all of the quarterbacks he's sacked in his career—which now includes former teammate Mayfield.

"Try to give my all out there and hopefully it translates every time I step on the field for a game. But as far as those plays being made, just playing within myself and knowing my opportunities are going to come with one-on-ones, inside moves or whatever it is. I'm going to get my opportunities, I just have to make them count," Garrett said.

Now, with a win and some confidence behind the defense, rookie kicker and quarterback Jacoby Brissett getting his legs under him with his new team, the Browns will look to take this 1-0 start into their preparations for the home opener against the Jets next week.

Until then, Browns fans can finally celebrate a Week 1 Victory Monday for the first time in 18 years.

