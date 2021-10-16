Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury out for Browns game after testing positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — The Arizona Cardinals will be missing some key pieces to their team as they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns, including their head coach, after several positive COVID-19 test results.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to travel with his team for Sunday afternoon's game.

Additionally, Cardinals quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen tested positive and will miss the game against the Browns.

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was already placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

In Kingsbury's place, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching duties.

While the Browns don't have players out with COVID-19, there are some key players who won't take the field on Sunday either, including running back Nick Chubb, who was ruled out with a calf injury Friday afternoon.

In addition to Chubb, the Browns also ruled out linebacker Malcolm Smith who has been dealing with an abdomen injury.

The following players have been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

RT Jack Conklin

DE Myles Garrett

CB AJ Green

RB Kareem Hunt

DE Takk McKinley

CB Greg Newsome II

C JC Tretter

CB Denzel Ward

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

RELATED: Browns rule out RB Nick Chubb against Cardinals with calf injury

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.