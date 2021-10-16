Watch
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury out for Browns game after testing positive for COVID-19

Kyusung Gong/AP
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gives instructions during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kilff Kingsbury
Posted at 8:38 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 20:38:12-04

CLEVELAND — The Arizona Cardinals will be missing some key pieces to their team as they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns, including their head coach, after several positive COVID-19 test results.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to travel with his team for Sunday afternoon's game.

Additionally, Cardinals quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen tested positive and will miss the game against the Browns.

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was already placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

In Kingsbury's place, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching duties.

While the Browns don't have players out with COVID-19, there are some key players who won't take the field on Sunday either, including running back Nick Chubb, who was ruled out with a calf injury Friday afternoon.

In addition to Chubb, the Browns also ruled out linebacker Malcolm Smith who has been dealing with an abdomen injury.

The following players have been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals:

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney
  • RT Jack Conklin
  • DE Myles Garrett
  • CB AJ Green
  • RB Kareem Hunt
  • DE Takk McKinley
  • CB Greg Newsome II
  • C JC Tretter
  • CB Denzel Ward
  • LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

