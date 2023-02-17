Cardinals request to interview Browns QB coach Drew Petzing for offensive coordinator job

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Cleveland Browns may be looking to fill a coaching position soon as the Arizona Cardinals have requested to interview the Browns quarterback's coach Drew Petzing for their open offensive coordinator job.

Cardinals new head coach Jonathon Gannon, a graduate of St. Ignatius in Cleveland, is working to build his staff after getting the job in Arizona earlier this week.

Petzing joined the Browns staff back in 2013 as an intern, returning after four years in Minnesota as the Browns tight ends coach. Last season, Petzing was named the quarterbacks coach.

Gannon and Petzing worked together in Minnesota, spending four seasons together coaching the Vikings. Their relationship is known to be strong, making Petzing a strong candidate.

