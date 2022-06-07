Watch
SportsBrowns News

Actions

City Council passes resolution for FirstEnergy to remove name from Browns stadium

First Energy Stadium.jpg
Mike Vielhaber
First Energy Stadium.jpg
Posted at 10:05 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 22:28:39-04

CLEVELAND — During Monday's City Council meeting, a resolution was passed urging FirstEnergy to remove its name from Cleveland Browns stadium.

Council passed the resolution 16-1.

The council cited the company's role in a bribery scheme that is currently under federal investigation as the reason for the resolution.

In 2013, FirstEnergy bought the naming rights to the stadium for a reported $107 million.

FirstEnergy released the following statement on the resolution:

"FirstEnergy is extremely proud of our longstanding commitment to community involvement through philanthropic giving, employee volunteerism and sponsoring local events and organizations. It’s disappointing that the resolution overlooks the important community benefits afforded by our partnership with the Cleveland Browns, which represents so much more than just a name on the stadium.

FirstEnergy leverages all of our sponsorships to do good in the communities we serve. Our great community work with the Browns has helped disadvantaged areas create opportunities for youth. For example, we’ve installed lighting at Bump Taylor Field in Glenville and Dwayne Browder Field on Cleveland’s east side to make “Friday Night Lights” possible for high school athletes. We’ve also provided new uniforms for the Glenville and John Adams football teams.

Through sponsorships like we have with the Browns, we look forward to continuing to enrich our communities for years to come."

RELATED: City council introduces legislation for FirstEnergy to relinquish naming rights of Cleveland stadium

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.

BROWNS 2022 SCHEDULE

Preseason

  • Week 1 - Aug. 12 - 7 p.m. - Jacksonville Jaguars - (away)
  • Week 2 - Aug. 21 - 1 p.m. - Philadelphia Eagles - (home) - on News 5
  • Week 3 - Aug. 27 - 7 p.m. Chicago Bears - (home) - on News 5

Regular Season

  • Week 1 - Sept. 11 - 1 p.m. - Carolina Panthers (away)
  • Week 2 - Sept. 18 - 1 p.m. - New York Jets (home opener)
  • Week 3 - Sept. 22 - 8:15 p.m. - Pittsburgh Steelers (home)
  • Week 4 - Oct. 4 - 1 p.m. - Atlanta Falcons (away)
  • Week 5 - Oct. 9 - 1 p.m. - Los Angeles Chargers (home)
  • Week 6 - Oct. 16 - 1 p.m. - New England Patriots (home)
  • Week 7 - Oct. 23 - 1 p.m. - Baltimore Ravens (away)
  • Week 8 - Oct. 31 - 8:15 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals (home)
  • Week 9 - Nov. 6 - Bye Week
  • Week 10 - Nov. 13 - 1 p.m. - Miami Dolphins (away)
  • Week 11 - Nov. 20 - 1 p.m. - Buffalo Bills (away)
  • Week 12 - Nov. 27 - 1 p.m. - Tampa Buccaneers (home)
  • Week 13 - Dec. 4 - 1 p.m. - Houston Texans (away)
  • Week 14 - Dec. 11 - 1 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals- (away)
  • Week 15 - TBA - Baltimore Ravens (home)
  • Week 16 - Dec. 24 - 1 p.m. - New Orleans Saints (home)
  • Week 17 - Jan. 1 - 1 p.m. - Washington Commanders (away)
  • Week 18 - TBA - Pittsburgh Steelers