City Dogs Cleveland, Browns, Milk-Bone partner to help you find your new best friend this weekend

City Dogs Cleveland has partnered with the Cleveland Browns, Milk-Bone and Embrace Pet Insurance in honor of Saturday's playoff game in Houston.

This weekend, anyone who adopts a dog from City Dogs will go home with Cleveland Browns and Milk-Bone merchandise, according to a social media post made by the shelter.

Thanks to our friends at @MilkBone @Browns and @EmbracePetIns, we have a special promotion this weekend to help channel the #Browns playoff excitement! 🏈🐾#Adopt a CITY DOG and go home with a swag bag thanks to Milk Bone and the Browns!! https://t.co/ZCBy09h6RO#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/G4Df801l5z — City Dogs Cleveland (@CityDogsCLE) January 11, 2024

City Dogs is an adoption and volunteer program for Cleveland Animal Care and Control.

Anyone interested in adopting can find the list of adoptable dogs here.