Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

City Dogs Cleveland, Browns, Milk-Bone partner to help you find your new best friend this weekend

Dogs,In,An,Animal,Shelter,Waiting,To,Be,Adopted.,Selective
Shutterstock
Dogs,In,An,Animal,Shelter,Waiting,To,Be,Adopted.,Selective
Posted at 10:27 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 22:43:05-05

City Dogs Cleveland has partnered with the Cleveland Browns, Milk-Bone and Embrace Pet Insurance in honor of Saturday's playoff game in Houston.

This weekend, anyone who adopts a dog from City Dogs will go home with Cleveland Browns and Milk-Bone merchandise, according to a social media post made by the shelter.

City Dogs is an adoption and volunteer program for Cleveland Animal Care and Control.

Anyone interested in adopting can find the list of adoptable dogs here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through