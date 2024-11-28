Watch Now
Cleveland artist helping raise thousands for charity in Browns' custom cleat creations for My Cause My Cleats

Jonathan Hrusovsky
Camryn Justice
Jonathan Hrusovsky
Posted

CLEVELAND — Jonathan Hrusovsky has been making his visions come to life through art since he was five years old. His art will be on full display on Monday Night Football as the Browns take on the Denver Broncos—and for good reason.

The Cleveland native has always loved creating. But in 2016, he switched his medium to something a little more unique: custom shoes and cleats.

Hrusovsky got his start designing cleats when he sent a message to pitcher Carlos Carrasco in 2016.

"I just literally reached out to him and said, 'Hey, I love to do art. I see the whole new craze of custom cleats and I was wondering if I could interest you in doing a cleat. So that's how that kind of got started," Hrusovsky said.

Carrasco said yes, and Hrusovsky designed a pair for him. Then, he kept designing them. Hrusovsky created the cleats Carrasco wore after he won the Roberto Clemente Award in 2019. He's designed cleats for Guardians first-baseman Josh Naylor and a number of other Major League Baseball players.

But what keeps him extra busy this time of year are the cleats he designs for the Browns during the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

During weeks 13 and 14, NFL players can wear custom cleats representing an organization, foundation or charity important to them. After they wear them, the cleats are usually auctioned off, and the proceeds donated to the cause represented on the shoe.

This season, the Browns have a number of players and coaches choosing to wear custom cleats for things important to them.

Here's the full list of Browns’ players/coaches and their causes:

Player
Cause
Charity
S D'Anthony Bell
Depression
Mental Health America of Georgia
LG Joel Bitonio
Pediatric Cancer 
A Kid Again
LB Mohamoud Diabate
Education
Mali Rising Foundation
G Michael Dunn
Ulcerative Colitis
Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation
CB Martin Emerson Jr.
Gun Violence
Everytown
RB Jerome Ford
Gun Violence
Everytown
CB Mike Ford Jr.
Youth Sports
Student Athletes Leading Tomorrow (Salt)
DE Myles Garrett
Sclerosis
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
DT Shelby Harris
Veterans Affairs
FireIce Frogs Corporation
LB Jordan Hicks
Personal Foundation
True Strength Ability Awareness
RB Nyheim Hines
Muscular Dystrophy
Muscular Dystrophy Association
K Dustin Hopkins
Autism Awareness
The Well Foundation
LB Khaleke Hudson
Gun Violence
The Karlie Short Better Tomorrow Foundation
LS Charley Hughlett
Childhood Sickness
Project NICU
DT Maurice Hurst II
Education
Stay in the Game! Attendance Network
WR Jerry Jeudy
Trisomy 18
Trisomy 18 Foundation
T Dawand Jones
Breast Cancer
Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation
S Rodney McLeod Jr.
Youth Education & Empowerment
Change Our Future
CB Cameron Mitchell
Prostate Cancer
American Cancer Society Ohio
CB Greg Newsome II
Gun Violence, Youth Empowerment
DNA Level C Boxing Club
TE David Njoku
Burn Victim Awareness
American Burn Association
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
Autism Awareness
Easterseals
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Community Development
NKWA Foundation
LB Winston Reid
Breast Cancer
American Cancer Society Ohio
RB Pierre Strong Jr.
Autism Awareness
Arkansas Autism Foundation
LS Rex Sunahara
Veterans Affairs
Tunnel to Towers
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Cancer
Jessie Rees Foundation: NEGU
S Juan Thornhill
Depression
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
WR Cedric Tillman
Community Empowerment
Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (RAKE)
CB Denzel Ward
Heart Health
Make Them Know Your Name
T Jedrick Wills Jr.
Social Justice
Urban League of Greater Cleveland
QB Jameis Winston
Youth Education & Empowerment
Jameis Winston Dream Forever Foundation
WR Michael Woods II
Black Fathers
Black Father's Foundation
QB Bailey Zappe
Youth Empowerment
Boys and Girls Club of Victoria
G Zak Zinter
Pediatric Brain Cancer 
ChadTough Dream Forever Foundation
Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey
Dyslexia awareness
International Dyslexia Association
Offensive line coach Andy Dickerson
Blood donation
American Red Cross
Assistant defensive line coach Jordan Thomas
Dementia/Alzheimers
Alzheimer's Foundation of America

Of that list, Hrusovsky designed and painted the cleats of eight players and four coaches. His art represents groups like the American Cancer Society of Ohio; the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation, the Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (R.A.K.E.) foundation and many others.

My Cause My Cleats MKTYK

The players get to be surprised by the art Hrusovsky creates and that they will wear on their feet during the My Cause My Cleats games.

Running back Jerome Ford, who is representing Everytown, a foundation aiming to end gun violence, said Hrusovsky's work means a lot to him.

"It means a lot. Him helping all of us push what we want, things that are important to us, it means a lot to us," he said.

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr., who chose Student-Athletes Leading Tomorrow (SALT) as his foundation, a sports-based youth development organization using athletics and physical activity to engage and be present in the lives of youth," said that Hrusovsky being local added to his excitement for him to paint his custom cleats.

"I think it means everything around here in Cleveland. Especially the Browns, we treat this team as a family and to have someone local be able to work on the team’s cleats, we introduce and bring him in as a family. So it's just great bringing the city together, bringing the team together and everyone together to be one big family," he said.

Each cleat or sneaker Hrusovsky creates is made with love and passion. He preps each shoe meticulously and hand paints them each with care. He lets his creativity pour out, using players' interests within each design.

Take, for example, Cedric Tillman. His support of R.A.K.E., known for handing out bagged lunches around Northeast Ohio with inspirational post-it notes, is clear on the cleats. But Hrusovsky also incorporated Tillman's love of the show "Stranger Things," with the character Eleven on the front and Mike next to a brown paper lunch bag. The signature Christmas lights from the shoe take up one side of the shoe, and creatively, on the sole, the words "The Upside Down" in the show's font are boldly painted.

Cedric Tillman RAKE MCMC

Hrusovsky took the trust Tillman placed in him and turned it into a truly unique design. That's what brings Hrusovsky so much joy in his work.

"Oh, it's big. I love it," Hrusovsky said. "Just the fact that they trust me to take their product, their organization that's near and dear to their heart and allowing me to just use my skills and my judgment and bring that to life for them has been big and I love that trust factor there and it's amazing," he said.

The Cleveland shoe artist works his magic on each pair of cleats he creates. Each pair takes around 6-7 hours, if not more. Then, he ships them off to the players and starts the process over again. For this round of art, Hrusovsky will get to see the designs. He heads to Denver this weekend to catch the game at Empower Field at Mile High, where he will get to see his works of art in person.

After the My Cause My Cleats campaign ends, Hrusovsky will get to watch his art get auctioned off, and thousands of dollars get raised for the foundations they support.

Maurice Hurst Stay in the Game cleats MCMC
