Cleveland Browns 2021 schedule released

CLEVELAND — The NFL has released the full 2021 schedule for the Cleveland Browns. Earlier in the day, it was announced that the Browns would face the Chiefs in the season opener.

Now we know when they will play the rest of their opponents as they attempt to return to the playoffs for a second straight season.

The Browns preseason schedule was also released, although the NFL did not say when their first two games will be played.

Preseason schedule:



Week 1 – TBD - at Jacksonville Jaguars – TBD/News 5 Cleveland

Week 2 – TBD - New York Giants – TBD/News 5 Cleveland

Week 3 - Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m./NBC

The Browns will play in three primetime games:



Thursday Night Football at home against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 21.

Sunday Night Football in Baltimore against the Ravens on Nov. 28.

Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh against the Steelers on Jan. 3.

Cleveland will play their first-ever Christmas game against Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

