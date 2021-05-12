Watch
Cleveland Browns 2021 schedule released

Justin Berl/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) smiles as he walks off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
Browns Steelers Football
Posted at 7:47 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 20:21:55-04

CLEVELAND — The NFL has released the full 2021 schedule for the Cleveland Browns. Earlier in the day, it was announced that the Browns would face the Chiefs in the season opener.

Now we know when they will play the rest of their opponents as they attempt to return to the playoffs for a second straight season.

The Browns preseason schedule was also released, although the NFL did not say when their first two games will be played.

Preseason schedule:

  • Week 1 – TBD - at Jacksonville Jaguars – TBD/News 5 Cleveland
  • Week 2 – TBD - New York Giants – TBD/News 5 Cleveland
  • Week 3 - Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m./NBC

The Browns will play in three primetime games:

  • Thursday Night Football at home against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 21.
  • Sunday Night Football in Baltimore against the Ravens on Nov. 28.
  • Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh against the Steelers on Jan. 3.

Cleveland will play their first-ever Christmas game against Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

BROWNS 2021 OPPONENTS

Home

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Raiders

Broncos

Lions

Bears

Texans

Away

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Chiefs

Chargers

Packers

Vikings

Patriots