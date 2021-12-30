Cleveland Browns activate 4 players from COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have activated four more players from the COVID-19 list.

The following players are cleared for Monday's game against the Steelers.



DT Jordan Elliott

K Chase McLaughlin

CB Greg Newsome

C JC Tretter

These four players join the eight additional players who were activated from the list Wednesday:



DE Jadeveon Clowney

G Drew Forbes

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

CB Troy Hill

RB Kareem Hunt

DT Malik McDowell

T Jedrick Wills Jr

LB Mack Wilson

The NFL has updated the testing protocol that is required for a fully vaccinated player or staff member who is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours and tests positive for the virus to "test out" of quarantine and return to team activities

