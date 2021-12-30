Watch
Cleveland Browns activate 4 players from COVID-19 list

Nick Wass/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 16-10. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Browns Ravens Football
Posted at 12:21 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 12:21:48-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have activated four more players from the COVID-19 list.

The following players are cleared for Monday's game against the Steelers.

  • DT Jordan Elliott
  • K Chase McLaughlin
  • CB Greg Newsome
  • C JC Tretter

These four players join the eight additional players who were activated from the list Wednesday:

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney
  • G Drew Forbes
  • S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  • CB Troy Hill
  • RB Kareem Hunt
  • DT Malik McDowell
  • T Jedrick Wills Jr
  • LB Mack Wilson

The NFL has updated the testing protocol that is required for a fully vaccinated player or staff member who is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours and tests positive for the virus to "test out" of quarantine and return to team activities

RELATED: NFL changes COVID-19 testing, protocols amid current outbreak

