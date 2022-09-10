Cleveland Browns activate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell ahead of Sunday's game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have activated linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and defensive end Isaac Rochell to the 55 man roster from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon.

The activations come on the eve of the 2022 season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Rochell enters his sixth season in the league and is an alum of the University of Notre Dame. He started his career with the Chargers after being drafted in 2017, where he spent three seasons. He spent a season playing in Indianapolis with the Colts in 2021.

Rochell has played 63 games and started nine of them, recording 86 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He also has one interception.

Kunaszyk, the California native, enters his fourth NFL season with the Browns. He originally signed his rookie campaign with the Panthers in 2019. He then moved to Washington where he spent the last two seasons.

Kunaszyk has played in 26 games and totaled four tackles.

The Cleveland Browns have also ruled out wide receiver Michael Woods due to an illness and hamstring injury.

