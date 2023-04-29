Cleveland Browns add QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson with No. 140 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

With their third pick of the day, the Cleveland Browns added Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA, selecting the quarterback with the No. 140 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Thompson-Robinson had a 70% completion percentage, which was a record at UCLA.

He joins the quarterback room led by Deshaun Watson and joined by Josh Dobbs and Kellen Mond.

The pick was acquired by the Browns from the Los Angeles Rams last April when Cleveland traded cornerback Troy Hill in exchange for the pick.

So far the Browns have added four other players to the roster through this draft, selecting wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive tackle Siaki Ika in the third round and defensive end Isaiah McGuire and offensive tackle Dawand Jones in the fourth round.

The Browns have three more draft picks spanning through the seventh round.

Should they make all of them or opt to trade some of them away remains to be seen.

The Browns won't have long to decide their next move, though, as they'll be on the clock in just two picks.

Here are the remaining picks the Browns hold:

