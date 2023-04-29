Cleveland Browns take defensive end Isaiah McGuire with No. 126 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

After starting the day by adding offensive tackle Dawand Jones, the Browns addressed their need for a defensive end, selecting Isaiah McGuire out of Missouri with the No. 126 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

McGuire had 125 tackles for Missouri.

Projected to go in the third round of the Draft, the Browns got a steal to bolster their defensive line. McGuire's bull rushing ability makes him a threat to opposing backfields and his pass-rushing skillset coming out of college is something defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is sure to be excited to work with.

He'll work for a chance to play opposite Myles Garrett this season, joining Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas in the fight for starting snaps.

The pick was acquired by the Browns from the Minnesota VIkings in a draft trade last season.

McGuire and Jones join two other new members of the team drafted on Friday.

The Browns selected wide receiver Cedric Tillman with their first pick of the draft, No. 74 overall.

With the No. 98 overall pick, the Browns selected defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns select offensive tackle Dawand Jones with No. 111 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns have four more draft picks spanning through the seventh round.

Should they make all of them or opt to trade some of them away remains to be seen.

They’re next scheduled selection is slated for the fifth round.

Here are the remaining draft picks that the Browns hold:

