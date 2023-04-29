Cleveland Browns select offensive tackle Dawand Jones with No. 111 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The first day of the NFL Draft was one of inaction for the Cleveland Browns, and the second day got started late with the team’s first pick not until the third round.

But Saturday is when the Browns really get to work and they started the day by selecting offensive tackle Dawand Jones out of Ohio State University with their No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jones is 6-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 374 pounds.

The Browns went big in their selection along the defensive line in the draft by selecting Ika, now they add size to the O-line. Jones could provide a major boost in goal line packages and in the run game with his sheer size.

The Browns fourth-round pick joins two new members of the team drafted on Friday.

The Browns selected wide receiver Cedric Tillman with their first pick of the draft, No. 74 overall.

A short time later, with the No. 98 overall pick, the Browns selected defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

RELATED:Browns select WR Cedric Tillman with pick No. 74Cleveland

Browns add DT Siaki Ika with No. 98 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns will remain busy throughout the afternoon Saturday, holding five more draft picks spanning through the seventh round. Should they make all of them or opt to trade some of them away remains to be seen.

In the meantime, here are the remaining draft picks that the Browns hold:

