Cleveland Browns add DT Siaki Ika with No. 98 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

After selecting WR Cedric Tillman with their first pick of the night, the Cleveland Browns addressed the defensive tackle room, taking Siaki Ika out of Baylor with the 98th overall pick.

A big pick for the #Browns—literally. Siaki Ika is listed at 6'3" and 335 pounds. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

In 2019, Ika played 13 games as a reserve at LSU and had 17 tackles, 1.5 for loss. The next year he played four games and had five tackles, one sack. In 2021, he transferred to Baylor and played in 13 games with 12 starts where he had 24 tackles, six for loss with four sacks. In 2022, Ika started in 11 of 12 games he played in and had 24 tackles, two for loss, and two pass breakups.

This pick was a compensatory one, acquired by the Browns after the Vikings hired former Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager, part of the league's revised league policy on "Equal Employment and Workplace Diversity."

The Browns had a slow day Thursday, not moving up into the first round and waiting for their selections to come to them in the third round.

With Ika and WR Cedric Tillman added to the roster, the Browns will now prepare for their Saturday selections, selecting again on Saturday in the fourth round—barring any moves to trade up.

List of Browns picks remaining:

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 4, Pick 126

Round 5, Pick 140

Round 5, Pick 142

Round 6, Pick 190

Round 7, Pick 229

RELATED: Browns select WR Cedric Tillman with pick No. 74

Watch live and local news any time:

Weekend Programming

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.