Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) in action against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Dec 27, 2023
After a record-setting week, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

During Sunday's game against the Texans, Cooper set a single-game franchise record with 265 receiving yards.

Cooper tied for the third most receptions in Browns history with 11.

He also had two touchdowns in the Browns win.

Cooper's 265 receiving yards are the most by any player in the NFL this season.

His 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was the longest reception by a Browns player since Dec. 6, 2020.

Cooper also had a 53-yard reception on the first play of the game to set up a touchdown.

He became the first Brown to record two 50-yard receptions in a game since Travis Benjamin in 2015.

His 250 receiving yards on the year are the third-most by a Brown in a season.

Cooper joins kicker Dustin Hopkins (Weeks 6-7) and defensive end Myles Garrett (Week 7) as Browns weekly award winners this season. He is the first Brown to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week since QB Baker Mayfield in Week 7 in 2020.

