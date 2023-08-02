Cleveland Browns ask for fan input with field design

The Cleveland Browns are once again asking the fans for help, but this time, it's to decide the field design.
The team has released four different design options for the center of the field.
We're running it back for round 2!! Your favorite design will be front and center!
(See options in thread ⤵️)
🗳 VOTE NOW:
You can vote for your favorite design here.
This is the second time this year that the Browns have asked for fans' input when it comes to the team.
In April, the Browns had a "Submit Your Own Dog Logo" contest in April in which fans submitted artwork for the new logo.
The winning logo was created by Houston Mark. He sought to create a logo that displayed the passion and intensity of fans while highlighting the history of the franchise and Cleveland by including hidden symbols.
Mark included the following eight different symbols to give the logo a unique touch:
- Ohio - The highlight in the top left corner of the mighty bullmastiff's right ear is in the shape of Ohio, where the Browns have called home for over 75 years.
- Football - The nose of the dog is in the shape of a football, as just like the Dawg Pound, the mascot has a nose for the game.
- East Endzone - The outline of Cleveland Municipal Stadium makes up the design of the tag, paying homage to the city by forming a “C,” and the origin of the Dawg Pound with a highlighted East Endzone.
- Guitar Pick - At the center of the tag lies a guitar pick as a nod to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
- Spikes - The collar features 8 spikes, evoking intensity in their form and tradition in number, with the Browns finishing champions 8 times in their history.
- Guardian Bridge - Cleveland's Hope Memorial Bridge makes up the space below the jowls, fortifying the bond between fans, team and city.
- Pound Helmet - As another nod to the original 1980's Dawg Pound, the iconic maskless helmet shell worn by Browns faithful at games is hidden in the top right highlight.
- Helmet Stripe - As a nod to the iconic feature, the logo features a center stripe that adorns the classic Browns helmet.