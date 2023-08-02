Cleveland Browns ask for fan input with field design

The Cleveland Browns are once again asking the fans for help, but this time, it's to decide the field design.

The team has released four different design options for the center of the field.

We're running it back for round 2!! Your favorite design will be front and center!



(See options in thread ⤵️)



VOTE NOW: https://t.co/DOHHpXRFtK — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 1, 2023

This is the second time this year that the Browns have asked for fans' input when it comes to the team.

In April, the Browns had a "Submit Your Own Dog Logo" contest in April in which fans submitted artwork for the new logo.

The winning logo was created by Houston Mark. He sought to create a logo that displayed the passion and intensity of fans while highlighting the history of the franchise and Cleveland by including hidden symbols.

Mark included the following eight different symbols to give the logo a unique touch:

