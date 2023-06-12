New Browns logo revealed Monday is personalized with 'several hidden symbols'

The Browns had a "Submit Your Own Dog Logo" contest in April in which fans submitted artwork for the new logo. Fans have voted, and the Browns have unveiled the new Dawg logo Monday.

According to a news release from the Browns, the logo will be prominently displayed on future merchandise, among other team uses.

“We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city,” Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. “Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice.”

The winning logo was created by Houston Mark. He sought to create a logo that displayed the passion and intensity of fans while highlighting the history of the franchise and Cleveland by including hidden symbols.

Mark included the following eight different symbols to give the logo a unique touch:



Ohio - The highlight in the top left corner of the mighty bullmastiff's right ear is in the shape of Ohio, where the Browns have called home for over 75 years.

Football - The nose of the dog is in the shape of a football, as just like the Dawg Pound, the mascot has a nose for the game.

East Endzone - The outline of Cleveland Municipal Stadium makes up the design of the tag, paying homage to the city by forming a “C,” and the origin of the Dawg Pound with a highlighted East Endzone.

Guitar Pick - At the center of the tag lies a guitar pick as a nod to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Spikes - The collar features 8 spikes, evoking intensity in their form and tradition in number, with the Browns finishing champions 8 times in their history.

Guardian Bridge - Cleveland's Hope Memorial Bridge makes up the space below the jowls, fortifying the bond between fans, team and city.

Pound Helmet - As another nod to the original 1980's Dawg Pound, the iconic maskless helmet shell worn by Browns faithful at games is hidden in the top right highlight.

Helmet Stripe - As a nod to the iconic feature, the logo features a center stripe that adorns the classic Browns helmet.

more than meets the eye 🧐🦴 pic.twitter.com/iwJ7i1kN6a — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 12, 2023

“There were so many good logos that got submitted and made it far, so this a dream come true, and I can’t stress that enough,” Mark said. “To see my logo in an NFL stadium, on people’s shirts and people relate this logo to the Browns is the most incredible feeling.”

