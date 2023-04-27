Watch Now
It's time to vote for the fan-designed Cleveland Browns Dog Logo

Cleveland Browns
David Richard/AP
A general view of the Cleveland Browns helmet logo on the padding of a goal post. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 12:57:38-04

In March, fans voted on which breed of dog fits the "Browns Dawg" best which led to the Mastiff breed being chosen.

WEWS5 1532x864.jpg

The Browns then had a "Submit Your Own Dog Logo" contest earlier this month, asking fans to submit artwork that can potentially be considered the team's new dog logo.

The submissions are in and it's time to vote.

"The most popular fan entry will join our 3 other finalists in the ultimate vote to become our official new DAWG," said the Browns organization.

