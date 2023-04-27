It's time to vote for the fan-designed Cleveland Browns Dog Logo

In March, fans voted on which breed of dog fits the "Browns Dawg" best which led to the Mastiff breed being chosen.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns then had a "Submit Your Own Dog Logo" contest earlier this month, asking fans to submit artwork that can potentially be considered the team's new dog logo.

The submissions are in and it's time to vote.

"The most popular fan entry will join our 3 other finalists in the ultimate vote to become our official new DAWG," said the Browns organization.

It's almost time to count up the votes! 👀 Support your favorite to take them to the top 🐶



🗳 » https://t.co/PYkeAmznbC pic.twitter.com/Qontnp5OkR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 26, 2023

