Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward suffers injury during practice

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice ahead of Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide much information on the injury other than to say that Ward is now considered questionable this weekend.

#Browns game status update:



OUT:

-S Grant Delpit

K Dustin Hopkins

-WR Cedric Tillman



QUESTIONABLE:

-CB Mike Ford Jr.

-RB Pierre Strong Jr.

-S Juan Thornhill

— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 11, 2024

This is another blow for the team as safety Grant Delpit, wide receiver Cedric Tillman and kicker Dustin Hopkins have been ruled out for the game.

It was a long road for the Browns to make it to the postseason.

With the brutal Week 2 loss of Nick Chubb after his season-ending knee injury and the loss of starting right tackle Jack Conklin in the season-opener, an unfortunate trend began for the Browns.

Injuries continued to plague the team as the weeks went on.

Tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and standout rookie Dawand Jones were lost for the year at different points this season.

A rocky start for quarterback Deshaun Watson also saw some question marks about what this team would be capable of.

But Watson started to play well against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3—a game that saw him injure his shoulder, an injury that sidelined him for several weeks and play through in the win over the Cardinals before being placed on injured reserve for season-ending surgery.

At this point, it is unknown if Ward will be out Saturday, but it seems as though the Browns can't catch a break when it comes to injuries this year.