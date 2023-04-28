Watch Now
Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry breaks down how team prepares for NFL Draft

It's Draft Week which means that it's been a busy last couple of weeks for the NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 09:23:19-04

News 5 reporter Camryn Justice spoke to Browns General Manager Andrew Berry to find out what goes into a team's preparation for the draft.

Berry said a lot of what happens the week of the draft is the team getting organized for the weekend ahead and scouts coming to town.

"We finalize our preps for after the draft but it's really about putting the final touches on our board and getting ready for an exciting weekend," Berry said.

The Browns currently don't have a draft pick until the third round and didn't move up to the first round Thursday night.

Berry said the team having a first pick so far back into the draft doesn't really change their preparation.

"I think anytime that you're in this position it's about what led to the circumstances. I wouldn't say that there is any more added pressure because we really used those resources earlier in the draft weekend," Berry said.

To see who the Browns finally draft in the third round Friday night, tune into News 5 at 7 p.m.

