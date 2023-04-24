NFL draft back to being all about QBs at the top

Quarterbacks are back on top in the NFL draft.

A year after the first 19 picks were non-QBs and Kenny Pickett was the only signal-caller selected in the first round, this draft class is loaded with potential franchise players.

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have been the center of attention since before last year’s draft even took place.

They could become the ninth pair of QBs selected 1-2 in the Super Bowl era.

Anthony Richardson and Will Levis should make it four QBs in the top 15, which has happened only five times previously.

If they all go in the top 10, it’ll be the second time ever.

Then there’s Hendon Hooker, who may end up being a late first-round pick despite his age and knee injury.

