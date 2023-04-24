Watch Now
NFL draft back to being all about QBs at the top

Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Quarterbacks are back on top in the NFL draft.

A year after the first 19 picks were non-QBs and Kenny Pickett was the only signal-caller selected in the first round, this draft class is loaded with potential franchise players.

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have been the center of attention since before last year’s draft even took place.

They could become the ninth pair of QBs selected 1-2 in the Super Bowl era.

Anthony Richardson and Will Levis should make it four QBs in the top 15, which has happened only five times previously.

If they all go in the top 10, it’ll be the second time ever.

Then there’s Hendon Hooker, who may end up being a late first-round pick despite his age and knee injury.

