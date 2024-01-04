Cleveland Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper, among 5 players to represent team in 2024 Pro Bowl Games

The Cleveland Browns will be sending five players to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in February.

G Joel Bitonio, WR Amari Cooper, DE Myles Garrett, TE David Njoku and CB Denzel Ward were selected for the games, and Bitonio, Garrett and Cooper were voted as starters.

Additionally, fellow teammates P Corey Bojorquez, K Dustin Hopkins, S Grant Delpit, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, C Ethan Pocic and G Wyatt Teller were selected as alternates.

The Pro Bowl Games will be hosted at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando and is a multi-day competition where AFC and NFC players will go head-to-head to show off their skills and play a flag football game.

This will be Garrett’s fifth Pro Bowl appearance and Bitonio’s sixth.

Cooper has been selected for his fifth Pro Bowl, and his first for the Browns, and this will be Ward's third.

The skills challenges will be broadcast on ESPN on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. and will include dodgeball, tug-o-war and other events.

The flag football game will air on ESPN and ABC and will take place on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.