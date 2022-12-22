Cleveland Browns Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett to represent team in 2023 Pro Bowl Games

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will be sending three players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium, per a news release from the team on Wednesday night.

Guard Joel Bitonio, running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett will represent the Browns for the third time as a group.

The Pro Bowl Games is a new format highlighting skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game.

Fellow teammates such as wide receiver Amari Cooper, tackle Jack Conklin, cornerback Denzel Ward, guard Wyatt Teller and tight end David Njoku were selected as alternates.

This will be Garrett's fourth Pro-Bowl appearance, Bitonio's fifth and Chubb's fourth.

The Pro-Bowl Games will air on ESPN and ABC.

