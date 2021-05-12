Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Cleveland Browns kick off 2021 season against Kansas City Chiefs

items.[0].image.alt
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Browns Chiefs Football
Posted at 8:24 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 08:40:03-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will kick off the 2021 season with a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET, according to the NFL on CBS.

The Browns will face the defending AFC champion Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the site of Cleveland’s elimination four months ago.

The full schedule will be released Wednesday night at 8 p.m, along with the complete list of the NFL’s 31 other teams.

The Browns went 11-5 last season to make the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

RELATED: Dawg Pound assembles in the hundreds to welcome Browns home from Kansas City

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 OPPONENTS

Home

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Raiders

Broncos

Lions

Bears

Texans

Away

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Chiefs

Chargers

Packers

Vikings

Patriots