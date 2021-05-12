Cleveland Browns kick off 2021 season against Kansas City Chiefs

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will kick off the 2021 season with a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET, according to the NFL on CBS.

The Browns will face the defending AFC champion Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the site of Cleveland’s elimination four months ago.

The full schedule will be released Wednesday night at 8 p.m, along with the complete list of the NFL’s 31 other teams.

The Browns went 11-5 last season to make the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

