Cleveland Browns make roster moves ahead of season finale

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves ahead of their final game of the season.

The Browns announced that linebacker Elijah Lee has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Running back D'Ernest Johnson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He played in Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland waived quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Tackle Alex Taylor was waived from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns signed tight - end Nick Guggemos to their practice squad. He is a rookie from the University of St. Thomas who was was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Seattle and spent most of training camp with Washington. He spent Week 15 on the Browns practice squad.

Cleveland restored quarterback Nick Mullens and safety Tedric Thompson to their practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

Safety Jovante Moffatt was placed on the Browns practice squad COVID-19 list.

