Cleveland Browns move 2 to active roster, sign 3 to practice squad

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made some changes to their roster on Tuesday.

The Browns signed wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley and defensive tackle Sheldon Day to their active roster from the practice squad.

Bradley played in three games with the Browns last season and recorded five receptions for 60 yards.

He has spent all of 2021 on the club’s practice squad.

Day is in his sixth NFL season out of Notre Dame.

He initially joined the Browns practice squad in Week 17 in 2020 and has appeared in two games this season. He has recorded seven tackles and half of a sack.

Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Browns signed running back Brian Hill, safety Nate Meadors and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber to their practice squad.

Hill is a fifth-year player out of Wyoming. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Meadors was an undrafted free agent signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

Zuber was an undrafted free agent signed by the New England Patriots in 2020.

The Browns released cornerback Tim Harris from their practice squad.