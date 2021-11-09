Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed to News 5 Tuesday.

Confirming that Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are vaccinated but their status for Sunday is now in question.



With John Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the #Browns are down to one running back: D'Ernest Johnson. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 9, 2021

Both players are vaccinated, so their status for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots remains in question.

With John Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns are down to one running back: D'Ernest Johnson.

Johnson is a close contact but he is vaccinated. He can practice but must undergo daily testing.

Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams can not comment on a player's medical status other than referring to their roster status and can not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for the virus.

If a vaccinated player tests positive for COVID-19 they must immediately isolate but can rejoin the team if they remain symptom-free and have two negative tests 24 hours apart. If symptomatic, the vaccinated player has to remain in isolation until asymptomatic for 48 hours and has two negative tests.

If an unvaccinated player tests positive for COVID-19, they must isolate for a minimum of 10 days, even if they are asymptomatic. They can not return until 10 days have passed and 24 hours have passed since the last fever and other symptoms have improved, with clearance from the team physician.

According to the NFL's policy, fully vaccinated players who are close contacts of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will not be designated as a regular "high-risk close contact", but can be held to daily testing for five days after exposure if deemed a “high risk vaccinated contact” and must wear a mask indoors for that five-day period.

Players who are not fully vaccinated who are deemed “high-risk close contacts" must isolate immediately and are not permitted to return to their team's facility or interact with other team employees and players for at least five days after the last exposure to the infected individual and must be monitored for symptoms while continuing daily PCR testing, per NFL policy.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.

