Browns place 2 on COVID-19 lists, waive CB Herb Miller

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves Monday, waiving one player and placing two others on COVID-19 lists.

Cornerback Herb Miller was waived by the Browns Monday. He was signed to the active roster on Oct. 29 from the practice squad after playing on special teams for the Browns in Week 6 and Week 7.

If Miller clears waivers he may end up back on the Browns practice squad.

The Browns also placed running back John Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Lawrence Cager on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Kelly played 15 snaps on specials teams Sunday against the Bengals. Cager did not take the field.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.

Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams can not comment on a player's medical status other than referring to their roster status and can not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for the virus.

If a vaccinated player tests positive for COVID-19 they must immediately isolate but can rejoin the team if they remain symptom-free and have two negative tests 24 hours apart. If symptomatic, the vaccinated player has to remain in isolation until asymptomatic for 48 hours and has two negative tests.

If an unvaccinated player tests positive for COVID-19, they must isolate for a minimum of 10 days, even if they are asymptomatic. They can not return until 10 days have passed and 24 hours have passed since the last fever and other symptoms have improved, with clearance from the team physician.

According to the NFL's policy, fully vaccinated players who are close contacts of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will not be designated as a regular "high-risk close contact", but can be held to daily testing for five days after exposure if deemed a “high risk vaccinated contact” and must wear a mask indoors for that five-day period.

Players who are not fully vaccinated who are deemed “high-risk close contacts" must isolate immediately and are not permitted to return to their team's facility or interact with other team employees and players for at least five days after the last exposure to the infected individual and must be monitored for symptoms while continuing daily PCR testing, per NFL policy.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

RELATED: Touchdowns, takeaways and teamwork, oh my!: How the Browns bounced back over the Bengals on Sunday

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.