Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says shoulder surgery was a success

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Bengals Browns Football
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 16:43:12-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair the torn labrum in his shoulder.

Mayfield shared on his Instagram page that the surgery went great and was a complete success.

"This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn't been very easy. A lot of stuff has gone down and it wasn't easy on me or my family," Mayfield said in the video.

Mayfield tore his labrum in his non-throwing arm in Week 2 of the season and injured it more after a hit against the Cardinals during Week 6.

The quarterback missed just one game with the injury and wore a shoulder harness to limit his range of motion to prevent further injury for the majority of the season.

A league source told News 5 Mayfield will begin physical therapy next week following today's successful shoulder surgery, and that there will be a better idea of how long the rehabilitation process will last then.

Mayfield is expected to fully recover and play next season.

