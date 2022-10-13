Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb is now 6th player with over 1,000 rushing attempts

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is the 6th player in team history to have over 1,000 rushing attempts.

Former player Jim Brown is still in first place with 2,359 rushing attempts. Following behind the leader of the pack include legends such as Leroy Kelly, Mike Pruitt, Kevin Mack, Greg Pruitt, and now Nick Chubb.

Chubb had two touchdowns versus the Los Angeles Chargers this past weekend and is looking forward to playing against the New England Patriots this Sunday.

“They are very disciplined. The guys up front stay in their gaps. A lot of two-gapping. They set the edge. Everyone is in the place they need to be. They don’t mess up at all. Very smart, tough, big and physical. It will be a great challenge" said Chubb on the Patriots defense.

Chubb added how he wants his team to take it to the next level but having two losses back-to-back can make things challenging.

“I am willing to do whatever I have to do to try to win games. Whatever I have to do or whatever anyone has to do on this team, we all want to step up and make a big play or do more if we have to," Chubb said.

The Browns will face the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday and kick-off will be at 1 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.