Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb surpasses 5,000 career rushing yards in home opener against Jets

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has joined the 5,000 yard club during the fourth quarter of the home opener against the New York Jets.

Chubb is only a game back of tying Derrick Henry, a running back for the Tennessee Titans, for the third most games tallying 50 rushing yards by a player in their first five years.

Chubb is currently at 49 games, and has an entire season ahead of him in order to be the leading player in the NFL with over 5,000 rushing yards in their first five seasons in the league.

Chubb also put the game back into the hands of the Browns with a touchdown inside the red zone in the middle of the fourth quarter.

