Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford placed on Injured Reserve list due to ankle injury

John Amis/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) evades a tackle during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Posted at 12:14 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 12:14:27-04

CLEVELAND  — The Cleveland Browns have placed running back Jerome Ford on the Injured Reserve list after he suffered an ankle injury during the Atlanta Falcons game.

Ford was a fifth-round pick in this year's draft and played in four games for the Browns.

He will miss at least four games.

In other roster news, the team signed defensive end Sam Kamara to their practice squad and released defensive end Curtis Weaver.

Kamara is a second-year player out of Stony Brook.

He played for the Chicago Bears last season.

