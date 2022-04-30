Cleveland Browns select RB Jerome Ford from Cincinnati in 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Browns have selected RB Jerome Ford from Cincinnati as the 156th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He started his school career as a four-star recruit with Alabama but later transferred to Cincinnati.

Last season, Ford had a team-high 1,319 rushing yards and was ranked seventh in the FBS with a school record tie of 19 rushing touchdowns.

Additionally, he caught 21 passes for 220 yards and scored once in 13 starts. He was named the American Athletic Conference Championship Game MVP in a win over Houston.

"We're excited about adding another fast playmaker to our running back room so that's why we chose Jerome here in the fifth," said area scout Max Paulus. "We're always going to be looking to add competition and I think Jerome is going to do that."

By drafting Ford, the Browns address future depth at the position. While star back Nick Chubb has been locked up, the future of Kareem Hunt in Cleveland is yet to be seen as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Ford joins Chubb and Hunt in the running backs room, as well as D'Ernest Johnson, John Kelly Jr., Demetric Felton, who will move into the running backs room more prominently this season, and Tre Harbison, barring any additional roster moves.

Paulus said that Ford will get some work in at returning kicks with the Browns, and said he also has versatility at slot receiver as well.

Once in Cleveland, Ford said he's excited to get to work with Chubb, Hunt and his other teammates to work on and improve his game, particularly his route-running. And whether they ask him to run the ball or play at slot receiver, Ford said he's willing to do it all.

Pick Recap:

2nd Round (No. 44) —Traded down to Texans

—Traded down to Texans 3rd Round (No. 68) — CB Martin Emerson

— CB Martin Emerson 3rd Round (No. 78) — DE Alex Wright

— DE Alex Wright 3rd Round (No. 99) — WR David Bell

— WR David Bell 4th Round (No. 108) — DT Perrion Winfrey

— DT Perrion Winfrey 4th Round (No. 118) — Traded down to Vikings

— Traded down to Vikings 4th Round (No. 124) — Kicker Cade York

— Kicker Cade York 5th Round (No. 156) — RB Jerome Ford

— RB Jerome Ford 6th Round (No. 202) — TBD — Via Dallas Cowboys

— TBD — Via Dallas Cowboys 7th Round (No. 223) — TBD — Via Detroit Lions

— TBD — Via Detroit Lions 7th Round (No. 246) — TBD — Via Buffalo Bills

