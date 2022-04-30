Cleveland Browns select kicker Cade York from LSU in 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Browns have selected kicker Cade York from LSU as the 124th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 2019, York connected on a 59-yard field during the Under Armour All-American Game. Last year, he was a second-team all-conference pick, having converted 15 of 18 field goals and all 39 extra point tries.

The Browns kicking situation is far from figured out, with Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt on the roster still, but improvement was much needed from a production standpoint.

When asked at the NFL Combine if drafting a kicker was something the Browns would explore, Berry said they were “definitely open to it.” With strong options in this year's draft class, adding a talented leg to the roster could very much occur.

Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said special teams coordinator Mike Priefer spent a good amount of time with York and added that they liked that he kicked in a lot of big games for LSU, a "high-powered program."

York said that he started as a soccer player at an early age and found his way onto the gridiron when he was 17. He quickly found he had a knack for the position and showed reliability early.

"Pressure is a privilege" is one of York's favorite quotes, he said, and he's used that to fuel him in high-pressure moments throughout college. Now, in the NFL, York said he's keeping his cool.

"There's learning curves for sure and I'm going to have some of those. I'm going to have to grow and get better because I don't want to peak as a rookie, I want to peak 10 years down my career," York said. "I think it's just living in the moment and doing what you can to succeed and then growing—when you make a mistake it's not the end of the world, it's just moving on and getting better."

Earlier, the Browns traded down their No. 118 overall pick to the Vikings for pick No. 156 in the fifth round and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pick Recap:

2nd Round (No. 44) —Traded down to Texans

—Traded down to Texans 3rd Round (No. 68) — CB Martin Emerson

— CB Martin Emerson 3rd Round (No. 78) — DE Alex Wright

— DE Alex Wright 3rd Round (No. 99) — WR David Bell

— WR David Bell 4th Round (No. 108) — DT Perrion Winfrey

— DT Perrion Winfrey 4th Round (No. 118) — Traded down to Vikings

— Traded down to Vikings 4th Round (No. 124) — Kicker Cade York

— Kicker Cade York 5th Round (No. 156) — TBD — Via Minnesota Vikings

— TBD — Via Minnesota Vikings 6th Round (No. 202) — TBD — Via Dallas Cowboys

— TBD — Via Dallas Cowboys 7th Round (No. 223) — TBD — Via Detroit Lions

— TBD — Via Detroit Lions 7th Round (No. 246) — TBD — Via Buffalo Bills

